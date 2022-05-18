  • JFA President Kozo Tashima believes a Japan-hosted Asian Cup would be 'exciting.' | REUTERS
    JFA President Kozo Tashima believes a Japan-hosted Asian Cup would be "exciting." | REUTERS

  Reuters

The Japan Football Association (JFA) has been informally approached about the possibility of replacing China as hosts of next year’s Asian Cup, its president Kozo Tashima told Nikkan.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced last Saturday that China had pulled out of hosting the 24-team continental championship, citing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

