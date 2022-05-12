  • Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou defied expectations in Scotland this year the same way he did in previous stops in Australia and Japan. | REUTERS
    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou defied expectations in Scotland this year the same way he did in previous stops in Australia and Japan. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Ange Postecoglou is back on top — not that those who believed in him expected anything different.

Nearly a year after his bombshell move from Yokohama F. Marinos to Celtic, the Australian coach has added yet another title to his distinguished resume by winning the Scottish Premiership, clinching the trophy with Wednesday’s 1-1 away draw against Dundee United.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,