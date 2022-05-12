Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani threw six strong innings and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the team’s 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday.
Ohtani, who is approaching another milestone with 99 homers in his MLB career, limited the damage to one run on two hits, including a solo shot to Kevin Kiermaier in the second inning, with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision.
