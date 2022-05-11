Electronic Arts is parting ways with global soccer governing body FIFA after a near three-decade partnership and pulling the plug on one of the world’s most successful video game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales.

EA made a “significant offer” to FIFA for an eight-year exclusivity period across all of FIFA’s gaming and esports rights, but the soccer body was unwilling to lock up all of its gaming and e-soccer rights with just one publisher, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.