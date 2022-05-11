Mouthguards are usually used as protective kits in sports such as rugby and boxing, but in soccer a similar custom-made device is being used to collect data on the frequency and intensity of impacts a player receives to their head.

English soccer expanded its study into the risks of heading the ball on Tuesday with the instrumented PROTECHT mouthguard, developed by Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA), being worn by players in training until the end of the season.