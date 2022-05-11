  • Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic heads the ball during a Premier League game in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic heads the ball during a Premier League game in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

London – Mouthguards are usually used as protective kits in sports such as rugby and boxing, but in soccer a similar custom-made device is being used to collect data on the frequency and intensity of impacts a player receives to their head.

English soccer expanded its study into the risks of heading the ball on Tuesday with the instrumented PROTECHT mouthguard, developed by Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA), being worn by players in training until the end of the season.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,