With joint training sessions at the Ryogoku Kokugikan having concluded and the latest banzuke rankings having been released, preparations for the upcoming May grand sumo tournament have kicked into high gear.

Just over 10 days out from opening day, the summer meet is shaping up to be another wild and unpredictable ride.

Yokozuna Terunofuji’s post-Hakuho dominance has been stifled by injury and — with the rest of the top division lacking transcendent talent — predicting who’ll emerge victorious at the end of the two weeks remains a difficult task.

Parity may be the most apt descriptor of the state of sumo right now, but it’s far from absolute.

While Japan’s national sport waits for its next superstar, and good arguments can be made for half a dozen rikishi to be considered the title favorite in May, the latest banzuke arguably has the upper tier of talent positioned as accurately as any power ranking — free from the sport’s restraints — possibly could.

For sure, there are certain promotions and drops that raised eyebrows, but that’s something which has been true of every single banzuke going back to the early 1700s.

The makeup of the judging department, with its shifting power balances and varying opinions, inevitably results in a certain number of head-scratching decisions every two months.

May’s list has less of those than might be expected however, and while the more egregious placings have been skewered as expected online, there doesn’t seem to be the same kind of incredulity and outrage that has greeted some banzuke releases in recent years.

The first thing that stands out in the latest set of rankings is the lack of dark horse championship candidates in the bottom half of the makuuchi division.

Emperor’s Cup wins by lower-ranked rikishi have been a feature of the past few years in sumo, with two of the only three titles won by maegashira 17 in history occurring since the start of 2020.

After several decades where anyone other than a yokozuna claiming glory was a shock, out-of-the-blue championship runs by rank and filers have become relatively commonplace.

Many of those titles though went to men that were either returning from injury, or rising talents still climbing the ladder. For example, Terunofuji, Asanoyama and Tochinoshin — one yokozuna and two ozeki — lifted the Emperor’s Cup while ranked at maegashira in recent years.

That’s a position that Daieisho, another maegashira-ranked champion, could also conceivably reach at some stage.

Tokushoryu and perhaps Tamawashi may be the only truly shock Emperor’s Cup winners of the past few years.

Looking at the May banzuke, it’s difficult to see who in the lower half of makuuchi could possibly join them.

A pair of 22-year-olds, Oho and Kotoshoho, who are ranked at maegashira 14 and maegashira 9 respectively, seem the most likely candidates to go on a title run from the division’s lower reaches.

Both men have talent and size, but for various reasons haven’t been able to put it all together thus far in their young careers.

The possibility of either one doing so this time out seems low, however.

Similarly, as one moves up the banzuke, there are a few rikishi positioned at ranks that could give them a shot at claiming a special prize or even remaining in title contention into the second week, but no one stands out as being ranked far below their actual talent level.

Still-suspended Asanoyama aside, it’s hard to disagree with the contention that the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna contain the top eight wrestlers in sumo right now.

Fans of Federico Fellini — or those who still believe in former ozeki Takayasu — might stretch that to “8½,” but either way the newest banzuke is an accurate snapshot of the current state of play in the sport.

Despite the fact that they will all face each other, the Emperor’s Cup is almost certain to be lifted by a member of that elite eight on May 22.

Injuries and training reports suggest Wakatakakage has the inside track right now, but a lot could change over the next week.

While sumo’s power base accurately mirrors the large text used for the wrestlers at the top of banzuke, lower down there are names written smaller that also deserve attention.

Though you may need to squint to read the shikona (ring names) there, the top of the third-division makushita currently houses many of the top foreign prospects in the sport.

Kinbozan (Kazakhstan), Oshoma (Mongolia) and Shishi (Ukraine) will battle it out just below sumo’s famous line between heaven and hell in May. They’ll be competing with Hakuho protege Hokuseiho not only for the third division title, but also promotion to the second-division jūryō.

Reaching that division means receiving a salary and being freed from many of sumo’s heavier burdens and restrictions. With so much at stake, the battle at the top of makushita is always keenly fought. Having so many wrestlers of note with a foreign background as part of the mix just adds extra intrigue.

In another development of note, March champion Wakatakakage and his two brothers are no longer the only siblings from Fukushima in Arashio stable, as Jun Tanji joins Taiga on the banzuke for May.

The 15-year-old has received constant praise from those involved in sumo in the prefecture, with one coach labeling him the most promising prospect he’s seen in 40 years.

As always, interesting stories abound both up and down the banzuke. For May, however, the main players are all squarely in the limelight, and that should set up a thrilling tournament.