Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday it would be “phenomenal” to have Tiger Woods return to competition at next week’s Masters, adding that the game of golf is better when the 15-time major champion is playing.

McIlroy, speaking to reporters at TPC San Antonio ahead of this week’s Valero Texas Open, was asked what Woods’ potential participation in the Masters, scheduled for APril 7 to 10, would do for the buildup to the year’s first major.

“For golf and for the Masters tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal. I think it just adds to the event,” McIlroy said. “Obviously, it does.

“Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he’s there. I mean, it would be awesome for him to be there.”

Woods, who has been recovering from the career-threatening leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash, was at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday and reportedly played the entire course.

As per tournament protocol, Woods’ name will remain on the list of competitors that appears on the Masters website unless the five-time champion notifies Augusta National that he will not compete.

“The sheer will and perseverance, yeah, it is incredible. If he comes back from this again, it’s just, he likes to prove people wrong, he likes to prove himself wrong, I think,” McIlroy said.

“Regardless of when he does come back, whether it’s next week or a few weeks, few months down the line, he’s a wonderful addition to the game and the game of golf is better when he’s playing and when he’s playing well.”

McIlroy, who will be trying to complete the career Grand Slam of golf’s four major championships, spent the last two days at Augusta National.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman said he wanted to get a head start on his preparations, especially since Augusta National has made some changes since last year’s Masters.

“I just wanted to go there and just see that for myself and sort of do a little bit of a scouting trip that I haven’t really done the last couple years. That’s a little different maybe,” said McIlroy.

“But it was good to be there, good to see the place… I don’t feel like there’s a rush to get there next week and cram and prepare. I feel like I’ve already done most of my work, which is a nice feeling.”