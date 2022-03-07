Sara Takanashi notched her 63rd ski jumping World Cup victory on Sunday, outdueling Slovenia’s Ursa Bogotaj, the Olympic gold medalist, in Oslo.

Takanashi’s Olympic teammate Yuki Ito narrowly beat another Slovenian athlete, Nika Kriznar, for the final spot on the podium.

The 25-year-old Takanashi extended her record World Cup win total for the second time in less than a week after winning on Wednesday in Lillehammer, Norway.

She produced jumps of 130.0 and 128.0 meters on the hill at Holmenkollbakken for a 263.9 point total. Bogotaj scored 259.3, while Ito earned 254.6, beating Kriznar by 1.4 points.

“I was able to produce two good jumps,” Takanashi said. “It feels like I’m making progress day by day.”

Takanashi has three World Cup wins this season. The three-time Olympian skipped a round after the Beijing Winter Games, where she was considered a strong medal chance before placing fourth in both the women’s normal hill event and the mixed team event.

Among the other Japanese jumpers in Oslo, Yuka Seto placed 12th, Kaori Iwabuchi 20th and Haruka Iwasa 31st.