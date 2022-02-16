It’s always darkest just before the dawn.

That’s an old cliche, but one that has become relevant again as omicron’s massive infection waves are increasingly being seen around the world as heralding the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A combination of factors — ranging from high vaccination rates to the aforementioned variant’s seemingly less-lethal impact and simple fatigue with bad news — have resulted in numerous countries removing some, if not all, of the coronavirus-related restrictions that had been in place over the past two years.

Following the death of singer Meat Loaf in January, Irish writer Colm Tobin went viral with a tweet suggesting that “the pandemic started and ended with a bat out of hell,” despite infection numbers in that country still being higher than at any point prior to December 2021.

Tweets like that don’t go viral if people think COVID-19 is still raging.

With Japan in the middle of its biggest wave to date, and many prefectures under quasi-emergency measures, similarly glib tweets referring to the pandemic in the past tense still seem a long way away here — even with infection numbers declining slightly over the past few days.

Even so, there are signs this year will see a return to a sporting landscape closer to normal than it has been at any time since early 2020.

There may not be the complete and rapid abandonment of restrictions seen internationally, but for sport in general and sumo in particular the coming year figures to be significantly different — and much improved.

While the Japan Sumo Association has managed to hold all but one of its scheduled tournaments since COVID-19 first arrived on these shores, the unique way in which the organization operates has resulted in it taking a far greater hit in one key area.

Sumo has always relied heavily on close-and-personal contact with its supporters to ensure solid finances, healthy recruitment numbers and the long-term viability of the sport.

While foreign media outlets often describe sumo as a “secretive” “hidden world” in their reporting, the reality is that sumo arguably offers far greater accessibility for fans than any other major sport.

That is something which is immediately apparent to every first-time visitor to a tournament.

All wrestlers, bar those at the highest ranks of yokozuna and ozeki, enter and exit through the same gates as the general public, making their way to the dressing room through throngs of fans.

The idea of NFL players carrying their pads through the concourse at the Super Bowl, or stars like Lebron James or Lionel Messi having to queue up with ticket holders at concession stands would be inconceivable, but the equivalent situation is a common sight in sumo.

In pre-pandemic times, rikishi making their way back to stables after their bouts also lingered in the hallways chatting to friends and family, as well as posing for photos or signing autographs.

Outside of official tournaments, access was even greater.

Sumo’s regional tours have long been cherished as a way for fans in remote areas of Japan to see the sport’s top wrestlers in person without attending one of the six annual grand sumo tournaments. | KYODO

Visiting a sumo stable to watch training has long been possible for anyone simply willing to get up early in the morning and make their way to Tokyo’s Ryogoku district, and is something with few if any equivalents in other major sports.

While ringside seats at tournaments cost ¥14,300 ($124) and are as rare as gold dust, in pre-pandemic times it was still possible for the general public to simply drop by a stable most mornings, watch the best athletes in the sport train for a few hours and then chat with them afterwards at no cost.

Supporters were regularly invited to eat lunch with the wrestlers after practice as well, and chowing down on healthy and delicious chanko meals while sitting mere feet away from the training ring is something that many sumo fans have experienced.

Of course, that required living in, or at least traveling to, Tokyo or one of the three regional venues — all major urban areas — that host tournaments.

Those in further flung regions weren’t left out, however.

Regional tours, known as jungyō, brought sumo to those living far from the capital.

Countless small towns and remote municipalities have played host to sumo throughout the decades on the sport’s regular treks around the country between tournaments.

Those provided an opportunity for schoolchildren, the elderly and others unable to travel to experience the sport up close and in person.

Of course, the JSA also got something in return. Regional events helped the organization’s finances and served as promotional and recruitment tools — though less so recently than in times gone by.

In recent years, the fan service aspect has arguably been one the biggest reasons sumo continued putting so much effort into its jungyō tours.

Other sports may also have meet-and-greet events, but they aren’t an intrinsic part of those sports’ fabrics in the way they are in sumo.

Being prevented from holding jungyō and having to restrict entry to stables has hindered sumo from maintaining its traditionally close relationship with fans over the past two years.

As exciting as the action has been in the ring during the pandemic, the sport has been something missing a key part of what makes it special and unique.

Sumo needs the human touch that only comes from direct interaction.

Plans are in place for a return to touring, but exactly when that will take place isn’t clear.

For the sake of the sport, the sooner the better.