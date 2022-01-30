Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, although other outlets said he had yet to make up his mind.

The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before relocating to Tampa Bay and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.

The ESPN report came as something of a surprise after Brady led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards this season and could still potentially win his fourth league MVP trophy next month.

Brady’s agent Don Yee told Reuters people should wait to hear directly from Brady about his plans.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said in an email.

“Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.

“He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

The Buccaneers said they could not confirm the news.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to know anything relating to the various reports,” the team’s communications manager Chris King told Reuters.

“I don’t have anything to offer at this point in time.”

The Buccaneers tried to convince Brady to come back for another season but he chose to prioritize his family and his health, ESPN reported.

Brady’s father, however, disputed the ESPN report, saying his son was not retiring.

Brady called the Bucs to inform them that he was “not even close” to making a decision on retirement, the Athletic reported late Saturday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, Brady’s company TB12 appeared to confirm the ESPN report when it celebrated Brady in a since-deleted tweet listing his accomplishments.

“Thank you for it all,” the tweet said.

ESPN said it stood by its reporting, adding that Brady had wanted to make the announcement on his own terms.