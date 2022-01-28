Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from football on Thursday.

In a two-plus minute video posted to Twitter with his wife, Ashley, and three kids, Roethlisberger put an end to a surefire Hall of Fame career that spanned 18 years, all in Pittsburgh.

“The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said, reading from a prepared statement. “I retire from football, a truly grateful man.”

It could be a landmark season for prominent quarterback retirements. Tom Brady, 44, is weighing whether to walk away from the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite leading the league in passing yards this season. Aaron Rodgers, who completed his 17th season in Green Bay, is at a career crossroads and said retirement is on the table.

Brady took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the 39-year-old Roethlisberger.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady wrote. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Roethlisberger completed 64.4% of his passes for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns in 249 career games, a total that includes 247 starts for Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers to 41 fourth-quarter comebacks and 53 game-winning drives during his career.

He leaves with a record of 165-81-1. Roethlisberger was the 2004 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Ben was an integral part of our success since we drafted him in 2004 in the first round,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “He helped us win two Super Bowls during his career, and we are forever grateful for all the success he has helped bring to the organization the past 18 years.

“Ben will always be viewed as one of the all-time greats in our team history, and his determination, toughness and competitiveness will be remembered by everyone in the organization as well as Steeler Nation throughout the world.”

Bill Cowher, who spent three seasons with Roethlisberger, also offered his praise of the quarterback on Twitter.

“It was an honor to coach Ben,” Cowher wrote. “He truly represents what a Pittsburgh Steeler is. He gave his heart and soul to the Steelers organization and the Pittsburgh community. He played with grit, determination and resiliency and his passion for the game was evident throughout his career.

“… I am so proud of everything Ben has accomplished and congratulate him on a remarkable career.”