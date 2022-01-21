Victoria Azarenka dismantled No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 to storm into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, showing glimpses of the form that earned her back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park.

The 32-year-old former No. 1, however, said she’s not going to get carried away.

Azarenka was hampered by a persistent foot injury in 2014 then had a yearlong maternity break in 2016-17. A split with her partner and a custody battle over her son that was not settled until 2018 put her career on the back burner.

The Belarusian won her first title in four years at the 2020 Western & Southern Open in New York and lost to Paula Badosa in the Indian Wells final in three sets, a match that was widely regarded as one of the best on the WTA Tour last year.

After another sparkling display that has raised hopes of a third Grand Slam title among her supporters, Azarenka said she wanted to stay in the moment.

“When you look in the past, which I don’t like to do, your memory is a bit distorted she during a news conference. “Maybe you want to remember something, you want to forget the other.

“I try to take it day by day. That mentality, to stay in the present, continue to do what I can in the moment, that’s been helping me more rather than comparing.

“That’s really what I’m trying to say … that ladder I want to climb step by step. I think the danger is to try to skip a few steps. That’s something I’m actually learning not to do. That’s been helpful.”

The 2012 and 2013 champion, who has dropped only nine games across three matches this year, was delighted with her effort against Svitolina.

“The amount of aggression I could bring point after point, applying a lot of pressure, the consistency … the breakpoints I faced, I played really strong,” said Azarenka, who faces French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round.

Azarenka came flying out of the blocks, breaking Svitolina in the first game and never looking back.

Svitolina, who made the quarterfinals in Melbourne in 2018 and 2019, recovered somewhat in the second set and saved five match points, but it was too little too late.

Despite the ease of her win, Azarenka is wary of the threat Krejcikova poses.

“I think the rise of Barbora has been pretty incredible over the last year and a half,” the Belarusian said.

“She seems to kind of elevate her game more and more. She has all the good tools to play — she can play aggressive, she can mix it up. Very dangerous player.”

Krejcikova fought back from a set down on Friday before rallying past Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech, who is the fourth seed, clawed her way back from a set and a break down midway through the second set to see off the 2017 French Open winner.

“Today’s match was really tough, really difficult,” Krejcikova said. “I had to really dig deep to get this win. I’m really pleased about it and also proud of myself. I’m never going to leave without a fight and I’m really happy that I’m able to show that on the court.”

Ostapenko won the opening set thanks to a pair of service breaks and Krejcikova looked to be on her way out of the tournament when her Latvian opponent opened up a 3-1 lead in the second set.

Krejcikova, however, earned two break points to level the match.

She was then given a time violation for returning to the court late ahead of the third set, claiming she was delayed due to a broken necklace.

She settled herself to break Ostapenko’s serve in the first game of the final set and held on to win.

Elsewhere, world No. 6 Badosa had to fend off a comeback from Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk in an arm-wrestle of a baseline battle to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Badosa had to fight right until the very last point but finally secured the 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory on her fifth match point over two hours in the Melbourne sunshine, extending her winning streak to eight matches.

“Marta’s an insane player and I think she was playing top five level today,” the Spanish eighth seed said of her 19-year-old friend.

“She’ll soon for sure be one of the best players in the world. I gave it all today, I had to because she was playing so good.” Badosa looked to be cruising at a set and a break up at Margaret Court Arena when her talented opponent found her range and clawed her way back into the contest.

The pair, wearing identical outfits, traded ferocious stroke for ferocious stroke from the back of the court and some of Kostyuk’s shots, particularly her crunching backhands, belied her ranking of No. 66 in the world.