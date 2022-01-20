The debate about who is the better AFC quarterback, Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, is set to play out again Sunday, when they meet in another duel in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills earned a convincing 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and will be back in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs have won five straight postseason games.

Mahomes quickly ascended to elite status by leading the Chiefs into the AFC championship game in each of his first three seasons as a starter and to one Super Bowl victory in two appearances.

He was on top of his game in the wild-card round last week, directing Kansas City on six straight touchdown drives, including five TD throws, in a 42-21 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers

“I really like winning,” Mahomes said when asked if he can summon a special gear. “That’s the end of it.”

His 404-yard day was the best of the wild-card round, but he now faces a talented Buffalo defense that features Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked and they’ve gone above and beyond, really,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said of his talented safeties.

Allen also fired five scoring strikes and drove Buffalo to touchdowns on all seven of its non-kneeling possessions as it walloped New England 47-17. Yet Allen, despite the victory in Kansas City in Week 5, knows what’s at stake in another showdown against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“They’re what we aspire to be,” Allen said, remembering that the Bills fell to the Chiefs, 38-24, in last year’s AFC championship game in Kansas City.

The Kansas City defense Allen opposes has improved dramatically since the Week 5 mismatch, when the Chiefs played without starters Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward and had not nabbed key midseason acquisition Melvin Ingram. Since then, the defense has sparkled.

“I wouldn’t say we owe them one,” Ingram said. “We’re just going to try to win a playoff game and I’m only trying to be a piece to the puzzle.”

The Chiefs’ defense got off to an abysmal start, ranking 30th or worse against the run and pass as the team went 3-4.

Allen poses a complete threat whether throwing the football or taking on tacklers, either by design or improvisation. He completed 21 of 25 passes in the rout of the Patriots while adding 66 yards on just six carries. Yet he understands the Chiefs will show him things he didn’t see in Week 5.

“They’re throwing so many looks at quarterbacks right now and bringing pressure from everywhere imaginable,” Allen said.

Allen noted the difficulty in playing on the road before a Kansas City fan base accustomed to postseason success, but the taste of falling short of a Super Bowl bid a year ago remains bitter.

“We don’t want to have that feeling that we had there last year,” Allen said. “We know our season ended there last year and now we have to do everything in our power to put our foot forward and make sure it doesn’t end there this year.”