Free agent third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

Seager, who turned 34 in November, set career highs with 35 home runs and 101 RBIs during the Mariners’ 90-win season in 2021.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter by his wife, Julie.

“It’s been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

During a career spent entirely with Seattle (2011-21), Seager posted a .251 batting average with 242 homers, 309 doubles, 807 RBIs and 1,395 hits in 1,480 games. Defensively, he led American League third basemen in assists five times, double plays four times and putouts two times.

Seager made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove award in 2014. He belted at least 20 home runs in nine of his 11 seasons and ranks fourth in Mariners history in games, hits, homers and RBIs.

The Mariners finished second in the AL West in 2021 and recorded their most wins since 2003. Seager never got a chance to play in the MLB postseason.