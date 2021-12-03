Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a franchise record for points and the biggest winning margin in NBA history as the Grizzlies routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79 on Thursday in Memphis.

The previous NBA record for largest margin of victory was 68, by Cleveland over Miami, on Dec. 17, 1991.

Memphis’ previous record for points was 144, in January 2007 against Golden State.

The Grizzlies stretched their winning streak to three. The Thunder have lost eight in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Memphis jumped ahead by 18 in the first quarter and were up by 36 at halftime after a 29-8 run to end the half. The Grizzlies were up by 52 just past the midway point of the third quarter and kept pouring it on.

The Grizzlies shot 62.5% from the field and were 19 of 36 (52.8%) from behind the 3-point line. Jackson was 9 of 11 overall and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Nine players scored in double figures for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant, who was out with a knee injury.

The Grizzlies got 93 points from their bench, with De’Anthony Melton scoring 19, Santi Aldama 18 and John Konchar 17. Aldama also added 10 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points.