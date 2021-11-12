The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl selection Odell Beckham Jr. in a deal that will bring the wide receiver to the Super Bowl-contending NFL club, the team announced Thursday.

Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where he would end up.

He will join a 7-2 Rams team whose receiving corps already boast Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a bevy of talented targets.

Stafford, who came to the club from the Detroit Lions in the offseason, said he understood why Beckham would choose the Rams.

“This is an enticing city to play in, and this is an enticing organization to come play for,” he told reporters.

“We have a bunch of other great players on this team. … I’m just happy to be part of it.”

The Rams traded for former Super Bowl MVP outside linebacker Von Miller earlier this month to bolster their already stout defense and he celebrated the addition of Beckham.

“Let’s chase this ring family!!!!” Miller posted on Instagram alongside a photo of him speaking to Beckham on a video call.

Los Angeles’ most famous sports celebrity, LeBron James of the NBA’s Lakers, also signaled his approval.

“Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!!” he tweeted.

Including the five seasons he spent with the New York Giants at the beginning of his NFL career, Beckham, a first-round pick in 2014, has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons.