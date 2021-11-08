Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen recorded a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, an odd twist to the Jags’ 9-6 upset on Sunday.

The Jaguars had been ridiculed across the NFL with just one win through eight weeks and appeared to be in for more misery as they welcomed the league’s top scoring offense to Jacksonville.

Bills QB Allen, however, had no answer for the Jaguars linebacker, who completed his defensive triple to mark the first time those three plays have occurred between two players with the same name.

Allen — the one who plays for Jacksonville — praised his teammates for a “great team win” and said he never doubted that the Jaguars were capable of pulling out a victory.

“I visualize everything,” Allen said. “I know I worked my butt off, we all worked our butts off in practice to get right for this week.”

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals for Jacksonville in the victory.

His 21-yarder with 12:13 left in the game snapped a tie, and the Jacksonville defense did the rest. The Jaguars sacked Allen four times, including Dawuane Smoot’s 9-yard sack with 1:11 left that took Buffalo out of field goal range.

Buffalo’s 4th-and-16 pass for Stefon Diggs with 1:02 remaining fell short, and Jacksonville (2-6) ran out the clock for the biggest win of coach Urban Meyer’s first season.

The Bills’ Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards and tossed two interceptions.

Buffalo (5-3) outgained Jacksonville 301-218 but was also flagged 12 times for 118 yards.

Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed part of the second quarter with an ankle injury but still completed 15 of 26 passes for 118 yards.