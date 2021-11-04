Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving his Corvette at more than 150 mph (251 kph) early Tuesday, seconds before he rammed into another car on a Las Vegas street, killing a woman and her dog, Clark County (Nev.) district attorney Steve Wolfson said Wednesday.

Wolfson said Ruggs also was legally drunk, with a blood alcohol content level twice the 0.08% legal limit. A loaded handgun was found in the car, according to prosecutors.

Ruggs sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and made his first court appearance Wednesday wearing a neck brace. The 22-year-old was treated at a hospital Tuesday before being booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure set bail at $150,000 for Ruggs and ordered electronic monitoring if he makes bail. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $1 million.

He is due back in court Nov. 10.

Eric Bauman, chief deputy district attorney, said in court that Ruggs was traveling at 156 mph about two seconds before the crash, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The car was moving at 127 mph when airbags deployed.

“There is no more suspicion,” Wolfson said in a news conference after the court hearing. “Henry Ruggs made a choice to drive while under the influence and be twice over the legal limit. I have never seen a case in my 41 years of a person who is charged with a crime driving in excess of 150 mph.”

The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday when Ruggs was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette north on Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas and rear ended a 2013 Toyota Rav4, police said. The Toyota immediately caught fire, and the 23-year-old driver, Tina Tintor, died at the scene.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Rudy Washington, was a passenger in the Corvette and sustained injuries that were termed serious.

After details of the crash emerged Tuesday night, the Raiders released Ruggs, who was in his second NFL season.

If convicted, Ruggs would face two to 20 years in prison.

Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that Ruggs put himself in a bad situation.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Bisaccia said. “A person lost their life yesterday morning, and we think it’s important to keep focus on that as we talk about this tragic event. We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected. Especially, the victim’s family.

“That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. It was a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind. It’s something that he’ll have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr felt heavy emotions when he walked by Ruggs’ locker on Wednesday.

“For whatever reason, that got me. Like, like, he’s not going to be there,” Carr said, adding that he will miss Ruggs. “Not because he’s fast, not because of what he could do for me, but because of the person that he is and because I love him.

“This one hurts because, again, it really affects some families and it affected some lives. That hurts me, hurts my heart. Because I know there’s pain. I know there’s shame. I know that there’s anger, probably. All those feelings that no one wants to feel or have towards them, I know that it’s all there. That’s hard.”

Ruggs played college football at Alabama. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban also expressed support for the victims as well as Ruggs.

“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims,” Saban said. “Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry, his family, and I think this is something that a lot of folks can learn from.

“I think a lot of players on our team, when we say challenge people to make good choices and decisions, do the right thing, because sometimes the consequences can be devastating, and these consequences are gonna probably be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him, we’re gonna support him through it. But we also have a lot of compassion for the victims, and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.”

Ruggs had 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns in seven starts this season for the Raiders (5-2).