Kenyan police said Thursday they had arrested the husband of distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist who was found dead at her home on Wednesday.

Police said Tirop appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics this year and finished fourth in the final.

Police said they had arrested Ibrahim Rotich in the coastal city of Mombasa, hours after pleading with him to surrender.

“The suspect has been arrested (this) evening and is in custody at Changamwe police station in Coast Region,” Tom Makori, sub county police commander for Keiyo North, told Reuters by telephone.

“I can confirm now we have (the) main suspect in our custody.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Twitter that Rotich was arrested after ramming his car into a lorry, saying he was trying to flee the country.

Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10-km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds off the previous record set by Morocco’s Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.

In early October, Tirop finished second in the Giants Geneva 10K race.

She claimed bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000 and won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

“Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars in the most tragic circumstances,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for a quick investigation into Tirop’s death.

“I’m deeply shocked by the tragic death of Agnes Tirop, a young and bright talent. Her performances at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gave hope and inspiration to so many people,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in comments posted on the Olympics Twitter account.

