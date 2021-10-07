Airing his sweaty tennis shoes outside a hotel room in California has landed Andy Murray in trouble at home after the shoes were stolen — along with his wedding ring, which was tied to one of the laces.

Murray married Kim Sears in 2015 and has played with his wedding ring attached to one of his laces ever since. He did so again when he took part in a practice session ahead of his opener at the BNP Paribis Open at Indian Wells against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Murray asked for help in returning the ring in a video he posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Last night after dinner in Indian Wells, I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and it didn’t smell great. I’d left my tennis shoes in there … it’s been like 38-39 degrees so the shoes are damp, sweaty and smelly,” Murray said in the video.

“I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a bit … I have no balcony in my room and didn’t want to leave them in my room to stink the room out.

“So I thought I’m going to leave the shoes under the car … overnight. When I got back to the car in the morning the shoes were gone. I had to go to a local pro shop to buy different shoes to what I normally wear … which isn’t the end of the world but not ideal.

“I was preparing for my practice when my physio said to me ‘where’s your wedding ring?’ And I was like ‘oh no’ …. So yeah, my ring has been stolen as well. Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it.”

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)