The Milwaukee Bucks won the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years with a 105-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Bucks clinched the NBA Finals 4-2 and became only the fifth team to win the best-of-seven championship series after losing the first two games.

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a masterpiece as he led the way for Milwaukee with a playoff career-high 50 points to secure a championship that will surely soothe the Bucks’ recent history of postseason failure.

Phoenix overcame a slow start to the game and led by as many as seven points early in the third quarter but could not contain Antetokounmpo down the stretch.

Suns guard Chris Paul had a team-high 26 points.