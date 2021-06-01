The Japan Football Association on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Thursday’s international friendly between the Samurai Blue and Jamaica after half of the Caribbean nation’s players were unable to transit to Japan.

According to the JFA, 10 players were prevented from boarding their scheduled flights due to issues with their pre-flight coronavirus tests and were unable to arrive in Japan in time for the required three-day period before the Kirin Challenge Cup match at Sapporo Dome.

“Of the 20 Jamaican players who were scheduled to play in this match, 10 players as well as team officials were able to enter Japan, but we have decided to cancel the match as it cannot be held (under such circumstances) with only 10 players on a team,” the JFA said in a release, issuing apologies to title sponsor Kirin Group as well as scheduled broadcaster TBS.

Shortly after its initial announcement, the JFA said that Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue would instead face Japan’s under-24 men’s team — which Moriyasu will coach at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — on Thursday in Sapporo.

The Reggae Boyz, whose last visit to Japan ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat in Niigata on Oct. 10, 2014, are also scheduled to face Japan U-24 in a friendly on June 12 at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture. The JFA did not refer to that fixture in its announcements.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Samurai Blue are still scheduled to play a June 11 friendly against Serbia in Kobe as well as World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan — on June 7 and 15, respectively — in Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

All games involving the Samurai Blue and Japan U-24 will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus-caused state of emergency that is currently in effect across 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures. Two friendlies involving the Nadeshiko Japan women’s team, in Hiroshima and Tochigi, are currently scheduled to admit fans.

The JFA said that it would team up with virtual tip jar service Kassai for Thursday’s match, with donations to be used in support of the country’s medical workers.