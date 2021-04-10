In the franchise’s 53rd season, the San Diego Padres finally have a no-hitter.
Right-hander Joe Musgrove made history Friday, striking out 10 and walking none in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers got their only baserunner when Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning.
The Padres had been the only major league team never to record a no-hitter.
In the ninth inning, Texas’ David Dahl lined out to second base, Leody Taveras grounded out to Musgrove and Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded to shortstop for the final out.
Musgrove (2-0) was making his second start with the Padres, and he has yet to allow a run. He pitched six innings Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A 28-year-old native of El Cajon, California, in San Diego County, Musgrove was acquired by the Padres from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade in January.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.