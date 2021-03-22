Standout rookie guard LaMelo Ball has a broken right wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, the Charlotte Hornets said Sunday.

The team said an MRI scan revealed a broken bone in Ball’s wrist, a day after he was injured in the Hornets’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ball was hurt in the second quarter when he broke his fall with his hand after being fouled.

After having his wrist taped at halftime, Ball returned to the game in the second half but was clearly favoring the wrist and eventually departed in the fourth quarter.

“Ball, who will be further evaluated, will be listed as out indefinitely and additional updates will be provided when available,” the Hornets said in a statement.

The youngest of three basketball-playing brothers, 19-year-old Ball was selected third overall in the 2020 draft by Charlotte after eschewing the traditional collegiate path to the NBA and instead playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia.

He is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals in 41 games this season.

He earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards in January and February.