The NHL is planning to hold two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 followed by a Feb. 21 clash between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the reports said.

The NHL, which will begin its regular season in two weeks, did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters to comment.

According to Sportsnet, which was first to report the league’s plans, the games will be played around the final three holes of the resort’s golf course, which is home to a popular celebrity golf tournament.