The Asian Football Confederation said Friday it has shifted Sunday’s Asian Champions League east zone semifinal between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Doha’s Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Asian soccer’s governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 final between the winner of Sunday’s game and Iran’s Persepolis, which qualified from the west zone.

Former champion Ulsan Hyundai beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium before Vissel Kobe reached the last-four with a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Suwon Bluewings at the same venue in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The AFC said in a statement it agreed to the change of venue for the semifinal following a proposal by the Qatar Football Association.

Persepolis qualified for the final after coming through a tournament featuring teams from the western half of the continent.