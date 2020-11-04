The J. League on Wednesday night announced the postponement of Saturday’s Levain Cup final following the emergence of a cluster infection within Kashiwa Reysol’s players and team staff.

The extraordinary decision came just three days before Reysol and FC Tokyo were to contend for the cup at Tokyo’s National Stadium in front of a sold-out, socially distanced crowd of 24,000.

Reysol tested 82 players and officials following the emergence of three infections within the team earlier this week, including manager Nelsinho Baptista and a player. Eight staffers and two players tested positive, raising the total number of infections within the organization to 13.

Kashiwa became the second J. League team to suffer a cluster infection following Sagan Tosu, which had six players and several staff members including manager Kim Myung-hwi test positive in August. According to Reysol president Ryuichiro Takikawa, the team would have struggled to field a squad with the league minimum of 14 players.

“While more than 10 people have been infected, we still don’t know the route of infection,” J. League Chairman Mitsuru Murai said. “In order to protect the safety of the players we made the decision to postpone the match.

“We know that a lot of fans were looking forward to this match…. We’ll continue to work with the clubs in order to determine a new date.”

Murai said that rescheduling the final “would not be simple,” citing Tokyo’s scheduled departure for Doha later this month to participate in the Asian Champions League as well as the conclusion of the J. League first-division season on Dec. 20 and the semifinals and final of the Emperor’s Cup on Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, respectively.

“We have to look at (rescheduling) from several angles. Reysol will need to isolate a lot of people and they won’t be able to play during that time,” Murai said. “The odds of holding the match in (2021) are not zero.”