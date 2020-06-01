EA Sports postpones first look at Madden NFL 21 in response to protests

EA Sports postponed Monday's planned first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd.

"Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we're not going to do that now," the company posted Sunday on Twitter.

"We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.

"We'll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change."

On May 24, EA Sports tweeted the image "6.1.20" and wrote, "So much more than a name … First looking coming soon #Madden21."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, confirmed in April that he will be on the cover of "Madden NFL 21."

Floyd, who is black, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, leading to murder and manslaughter charges against officer Derek Chauvin, who is white.