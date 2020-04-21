Nevada approves wagers for two more esports tournaments

Nevada esports gamblers will have one more option in the fall, as the state's Gaming Control Board on Monday approved wagering on ESL One: Rio, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major tournament.

The $2 million event in Rio de Janeiro originally was scheduled for May 11-24, but it was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESL One: Rio is now scheduled to begin with 16 teams competing in the New Challengers Stage from Nov. 9-12. The top eight teams, plus eight teams that received byes through the first round, will compete in the New Legends Stage from Nov. 14-17.

The top eight teams from the New Legends Stage advance to the single-elimination New Champions Stage, which will take place from Nov. 19-22.

Sports books that intend to accept wagers on ESL One: Rio will need to apply in writing to the Nevada Gaming Control Board's compliance division. Bets may be placed on head-to-head, match winners, and the overall winner of the tournament.

On Friday, Nevada gave approval for sportsbooks to accept wagers on Call of Duty League (CDL) matches. The state already permits bets on League of Legends, Dota 2, iRacing, Overwatch and other CS:GO events.

Regional qualifying events for ESL One: Rio are scheduled to begin Wednesday for South America, North America and Europe. The Commonwealth of Independent States qualifier will start April 30, and the Asia and Oceania qualifiers will begin May 6.