Japan's baseball, soccer leagues give up on April restarts as COVID-19 cases increase

Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League on Friday said starting their respective seasons later this month would be practically impossible given the current situation with the coronavirus epidemic.

While the NPB had aimed to open on April 24, with the J. League kicking off its third division the following day, these dates will be pushed back based on the advice of medical experts from a joint task force formed by the two leagues.

"At this point, April restarts would be extremely difficult," said Professor Mitsuo Kaku of Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University.

After the fifth meeting of the joint task force, NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said there was no option but to delay opening day again, having already pushed it back from its original March 20 date.

"Unfortunately things are getting worse now. We'll have to discuss this with all 12 teams, but it looks like we'll have to be prepared for an extension (to our postponement)," Saito said.

J. League Chairman Mitsuru Murai conceded it would be difficult to go ahead with the planned start of J3 soccer on April 25, as well as the resumption of the second division on May 2 and top flight a week after that.

"I think it's even unrealistic to say that we can hold the games as scheduled if we don't allow spectators. Considering that we have a social responsibility to fulfill, these discussions require careful thought," Murai said.

A number of players from both leagues have been infected with COVID-19.

After getting underway in February, the J. League's first and second divisions suspended play after just one round.