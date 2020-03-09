Japan's NPB to delay start of regular season due to COVID-19 outbreak

Nippon Professional Baseball has made the decision to postpone the start of its regular season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

The decision comes nine years after the 2011 campaign was postponed in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Earlier Monday, NPB and the J. League held a meeting of their joint task force, which was created to help the leagues make informed decisions amid the crisis.

The task force, a rare collaborative effort between Japan’s two biggest professional sports circuits, consulted with its expert panel of three medical professors in Tokyo on Monday morning. They advised the leagues to reconsider holding games as scheduled next week.

In addition to NPB pushing its start date back, the resumption of the J. League season, which was postponed Feb. 25 and set to resume on March 18, is also likely to be further delayed.