Tochiazuma receives a bloody nose from Asashoryu during the 2002 New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

Sumo

Tochiazuma's bloody rivalry with Asashoryu a spectacle

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

In terms of sumo’s vintage years, 1976 was one of the best.

The bumper crop included three-time champion Chiyotaikai, fellow ozeki Kotomitsuki (also a title winner), long time sanyaku (the three ranks below yokozuna) occupant Wakanosato and several other top-division stalwarts.

A third ozeki, Tochiazuma, was born the same year. Like Chiyotaikai, he went on to lift the Emperor’s Cup on three occasions.

The Tokyo native was raised in a sumo environment with his father — who also fought under the name Tochiazuma — being a former sekiwake and one of only three men to have won a championship with an 11-4 record.

The younger Tochiazuma was born two months before his father retired.

Eighteen years later he made his professional debut after joining Tamanoi beya — a stable his father had opened in 1990.

Tochiazuma made a blistering-fast start to his career, with 26 straight wins from his entry. That equaled the record as it stood at that time, and only Jokoryu (with 27) has bettered it since.

Tochiazuma won the title in all six of sumo’s divisions, earning 12 special prizes and four kinboshi for defeating yokozuna before retiring in 2007.

His January 2006 championship was the last won by a native-born Japanese rikishi for ten years.

Tochiazuma had numerous rivalries, mostly with fellow ozeki, Kaio, Miyabiyama, Chiyotaikai and Kotomitsuki.

His battles with Asashoryu, though, were particularly fierce.

In one 2002 bout, the Mongolian pummeled him so hard and for so long that the referee had to stop the bout to allow Tochiazuma time to clean up the blood streaming from a reportedly broken nose.

That came a year after Asashoryu had knocked Tochiazuma’s front teeth out in another bout.

To his credit, Tochiazuma wiped himself down, got back in the ring and sent the future yokozuna flying out of it.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Myogiryu (left) pushes yokozuna Kakuryu toward the edge of the ring during the fourth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Kakuryu suffers second straight loss
New sekiwake Asanoyama took his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, while yokozuna Kakuryu fell to his third defeat. Asanoyama fell down the leaderboard along ...
Hakuho returns to the locker room after losing his second straight bout of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The yokozuna withdrew on Wednesday with a 1-2 record.
Hakuho pulls out of New Year meet with fever after losing two straight bouts
Hakuho, winner of the Kyushu basho in November and one of two yokozuna on the banzuke for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, withdrew from the first meet of the year on Wednesday. The 34...
Yokozuna Kisenosato accepts the Emperor's Cup after winning the New Year Grand Tournament in Tokyo in January 2017.
Kisenosato is gone, but his impact lives on
The current boom in sumo popularity is a product of many factors. Increased exposure through various media channels is one reason, as is the fact that a host of camera-friendly up-and-co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tochiazuma receives a bloody nose from Asashoryu during the 2002 New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

, ,