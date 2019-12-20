Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is seen in a file photo from 2015. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett top list of Hall of Fame nominees

Reuters

NEW YORK – The nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class could build a team that’s almost impossible to beat, starting with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The list of 50 eligible candidates was announced Thursday, with other first-time nominees including Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams.

Former men’s players previously nominated and back on the ballot include Chris Webber, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway, Marcus Camby, Mark Jackson and Chauncey Billups.

The finalists for the honor will be announced on Feb. 14 in Chicago, during NBA All-Star Weekend. The Class of 2020 will be unveiled at the Final Four in Atlanta in early April.

The star-studded class will likely be led by Bryant, who was a member of five NBA championship teams during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Duncan was also a player who stayed with one team — the San Antonio Spurs — for this entire career, winning five NBA titles in 19 seasons.

Garnett, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, finally became an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He played 21 years in the NBA, including 1½ seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cash and Catchings are first-time nominees among a list of women that includes Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, nominated as both a coach and player, and Becky Hammon, who is currently an assistant coach with the Spurs.

Among the high-profile coaches on the list are NBA notables George Karl, Rick Adelman, Rudy Tomjanovich and Dick Motta, plus Eddie Sutton, Jay Wright, Rollie Massimino and Gene Keady from the college ranks.

Ex-Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc is the biggest name among the international nominees.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) and Lakers center Dwight Howard (center) vie for a loose ball during the first half on Thursday in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Bucks defeated the Lakers 111-104.
Bucks top Lakers in heavyweight showdown
Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis and thought about his past. "I wasn't supposed to be here," the 6-foot-11 (211-cm) Greek Freak said. Hardly lo...
Texas Legends swingman Yudai Baba (center) poses for a photo with guests during a meet-and-greet session after the NBA G League team's home game on Dec. 13.
Texas Legends' Yudai Baba to compete in NBA G League Winter Showcase for first time
Texas Legends swingman Yudai Baba is playing in this week's NBA G League Winter Showcase for the first time. The four-day event tips off on Thursday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center...
Alvark Tokyo guard Takeki Shonaka is a valuable floor leader off the bench for the two-time defending champions.
Alvark's Takeki Shonaka playing key role as a backup
When opportunity knocks, Takeki Shonaka is ready to answer the call. This season, the veteran guard has been thrust into a bigger role due to the Alvark Tokyo's depleted depth in the backcourt. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is seen in a file photo from 2015. | AP

, , ,