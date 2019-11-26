Kelly helps Sunrockers gain split with Alvark

The Sunrockers Shibuya avenged their series-opening defeat by downing the Alvark Tokyo 77-65 on Monday night in Tachikawa.

Ex-Duke University forward Ryan Kelly led Shibuya (12-4) with a game-high 28 points. Floor leader Leo Vendrame poured in 18 points, dished out four assists and made four steals. Charles Jackson finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Sunrockers had 10 fourth-quarter points and held the hosts to eight to secure the victory.

Shibuya sank 11 of 29 3-point shots. Tokyo made 5 of 21.

For the Alvark (12-4), Kevin Jones poured in 20 points, Alex Kirk had 19 and nine rebounds and Seiya Ando added 10 points.

“Today, we lost to the intense defense of Sunrockers Shibuya,” Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic said, “because we could not play (well). Sunrockers Shibuya had a high ability to perform throughout the game, and I feel that it was a defeat because we decided to play big in an important scene.”

Pavicevic cited the two-time defending champions’ 17 turnovers as a big factor in the loss.

The Sunrockers and Alvark are locked in a three-way tie for the best record in the East Division, sharing the top spot with the Utsunomiya Brex.

On Sunday, Tokyo topped Shibuya 85-67.