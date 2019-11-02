Josh Harrellson lifts Evessa past winless NeoPhoenix

Josh Harrellson’s 32-point, 10-rebound effort steered the Osaka Evessa to an 80-62 victory over the winless San-en NeoPhoenix on Saturday.

Harrellson, a former University of Kentucky and NBA big man, made 13 of 18 shots from the field in the series opener in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture.

The Evessa (6-4) led 37-29 at halftime, then outscored the hosts 24-13 in the third quarter to build a big cushion.

Point guard Tatsuya Ito added 15 points and eight assists for Osaka.

After the game, Evessa coach Kensaku Tennichi said he was pleased with the outcome.

“I think that it was good because I wanted to change the rotation a little and make it more active today,” Tennichi told reporters. “However, we will continue to make efforts as a team to improve.”

Devin Ebanks paced the NeoPhoenix (0-11) with 17 points and eight boards, while Hayato Kawashima scored 13.

San-en played its first game under new head coach Shuto Kawachi. Former bench boss Brian Rowsom was fired earlier this week.

Sunrockers 104, SeaHorses 85

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Ryan Kelly led Shibuya with 26 points and Charles Jackson poured in 23 and grabbed 11 rebounds in a series-opening win over Mikawa.

Leo Vendrame chipped in with 14 points and seven assists for the Sunrockers (7-2).

Davante Gardner had 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting for the SeaHorses (3-8).

The visitors sank 11 of 29 3-pointers; Mikawa made 2 of 8.

Hannaryz 82, Jets 81

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Kyoto center David Simon corralled an offensive rebound and scored on a putback with 1 second remaining to lift the Hannaryz past the hosts.

Julian Mavunga had a game-high 30 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Hannaryz (8-3). Simon scored 19 points and 22-year-old guard Taichi Nakamura finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals.

Kyoto controlled the game inside, scoring 46 points in the paint and holding Chiba to 26.

Rookie Nick Mayo led the Jets (5-6) with 27 points and Yuki Togashi scored 20 and handed out six assists.

Brex 75, Alvark 69

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, the hosts clamped down defensively against Tokyo and earned a bounce-back victory.

The Alvark, who shot 39.7 percent from the field, were held to 10 points in the second quarter and fourth quarter.

Ryan Rossiter notched a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) for the Brex (8-4) and Hironori Watanabe had a 16-point outing, including three 3-pointers. Jeff Gibbs added 13 points and Yusuke Endo had 10.

For Tokyo (7-3), Yutaro Suda had 16 points and Seiya Ando scored 13. Joji Takeuchi contributed 10 points and Daiki Tanaka and Milan Macvan each had nine, with Tanaka dishing out seven assists.

Lakestars 85, B-Corsairs 72

In Yokohama, former NBA swingman Henry Walker, who was known by his first name (Bill) until 2014, energized Shiga with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a victory over the B-Corsairs.

Walker attempted a game-high 10 free throws, converting seven of them.

Charles Rhodes added 18 points, newcomer Takumi Saito, a former Alvark, scored 14 and Takuma Sato had 13. Yusuke Karino tied Walker for the team lead in assists (with five).

The Lakestars (3-8) led 45-39 at halftime.

Kota Akiyama had 20 points for Yokohama (4-6). Jason Washburn contributed 15 points, eight boards, six assists and six steals in a productive performance and Hungarian pivot Gyorgy Goloman scored 12 points.

On a poor shooting afternoon — they made 37.3 percent of their field-goal attempts — the B-Corsairs collected 12 steals and forced 14 turnovers. They outscored the visitors 22-13 on points from turnovers.

Albirex BB 70, Diamond Dolphins 69

In Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, the hosts survived Nagoya’s big fourth-quarter rally, holding on to win by the slimmest of margins.

Lamont Hamilton scored 20 points for the Albirex (3-8) and hauled in nine boards. Keita Imamura added 15 points and nine rebounds. Nick Perkins scored 13 points and Kei Igarashi dished out five assists.

Ishmael Lane led the Diamond Dolphins (8-3) with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 15 rebounds. Shuto Ando chipped in with 11 points.

Nagoya missed 21 of its 25 3-point attempts.

Golden Kings 91, Grouses 69

In Toyama, De’Mon Brooks’ 26-point effort and 12 points apiece from Yuki Mitsuhara and Narito Namizato propelled Ryukyu past the hosts.

Naoki Tashiro finished with 11 points and six assists for the Golden Kings (7-3).

Daniel Orton had 18 points and Naoki Uto scored 16 for the Grouses (4-7).

Susanoo Magic 73, Brave Thunders 68

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Brian Qvale’s 26-point, 15-rebound night and Robert Carter’s double-double helped the hosts secure a victory against title-chasing Kawasaki.

Guard Hiromu Kitagawa sank 4 of 7 3s in a 14-point effort for the Susanoo Magic (3-8).

The Brave Thunders (8-3) were 4-for-24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Kawasaki’s Yuma Fujii, Nick Fazekas and Mathias Calfani all scored 14 points. Fazekas hauled in 13 rebounds. Calfani made five steals.