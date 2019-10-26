Chaim Bloom is seen in an October 2017 file photo. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Red Sox hire Rays' Chaim Bloom as top baseball executive: source

The Boston Red Sox have hired Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom as their new chief baseball officer, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball doesn’t like teams to make announcements during the World Series.

Bloom was the No. 2 to Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander. The 36-year-old Yale graduate replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built won the World Series.

The move was first reported by the New York Post.

Dombrowski was brought on in 2015 as the team stumbled to a second last-place finish in a row. The Red Sox followed with three straight AL East titles — a first in franchise history — and won a club-record 108 games last season en route to their fourth World Series championship since 2004.

But this year’s team finished 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 despite the highest payroll in baseball — a total of $243 million.

Among Bloom’s assignments will be getting the Red Sox under the luxury tax threshold of $208 million, which team president Sam Kennedy has called “a guidepost for our budgeting.” And the new baseball boss will have to do it while trying to sign a longterm deal with 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who is eligible for arbitration and expected to get a raise to about $30 million next year.

J.D. Martinez is due to earn $23.75 million next year, but he can opt out of the last three years and $62.5 million of the deal. If he does, Bloom will need to replace the slugger who delivered 79 homers and 235 RBIs over the past two seasons.

The Red Sox will clear more than $56 million with the expected departures of Rick Porcello, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce and Eduardo Nunez and the end of the team’s obligation to Pablo Sandoval.

Under Neander and Bloom, the Rays reached the playoffs this year with the game’s 28th payroll, $91.5 million, and only three players earning more than $5 million.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Houston's Robinson Chirinos hits a home run against Washington in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.
Astros awaken, reduce World Series deficit to 2-1
From the moment George Springer jumped on the game's third pitch for a single, then quickly swiped a base, to the way he and his teammates sprinted off the field after the final out a little pas...
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks is seen in a May file photo.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery; Masahiro Tanaka has surgery on right elbow
The New York Yankees hardly finished the 2019 season before starting on their injured list for 2020. Center fielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery for a partially torn ligament...
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, seen here in a file photo, has been named the new skipper of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies name Joe Girardi manager; Cubs hire David Ross
The Phillies got their man. Philadelphia hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Girardi will be introduced at a news conference Monday. "I'm...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chaim Bloom is seen in an October 2017 file photo. | AP

, , ,