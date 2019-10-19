Brex guard Hironori Watanabe, seen in a February file photo, was one of six Utsunomiya players to reach double figures in points on Saturday against the visiting SeaHorses. Watanabe finished with 13 points in a 92-86 victory over Mikawa. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Brex overcome SeaHorses star Davante Gardner's 40-point effort to win series opener

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The Utsunomiya Brex overcame SeaHorses Mikawa newcomer Davante Gardner’s game-high 40 points to earn a 92-86 series-opening home win on Saturday.

Ryan Rossiter paced the Brex (4-2) with 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Five teammates also scored in double figures: Makoto Hiejima, Yusuke Endo and Hironori Watanabe (13 points apiece), Seiji Ikaruga (12) and Kosuke Hashimoto (11).

The game was tied 49-49 at halftime.

Gardener, a Marquette University alum and two-time reigning league scoring champion, made 16 of 23 shots from the floor. He grabbed 12 rebounds to complete the double-double. Yuta Okada and Ko Kumagai added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Mikawa (2-4).

It was an entertaining, back-and-forth game, featuring 13 lead changes and eight ties.

The game was deadlocked at 67-67 entering the fourth quarter.

Brave Thunders 83, Jets 73

Highlights: In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, star big man Nick Fazekas paced visiting Kawasaki (4-1) with 23 points and 16 rebounds. … Yuki Togashi had 19 points for Chiba (2-3).

Susanoo Magic 74, B-Corsairs 64

Highlights: In Yokohama, Robert Carter’s 26-point, 10-rebound performance helped carry Shimane (1-5) past the hosts. Carter was 0-for-8 on 3s. Teammate Brian Qvale scored 19 points and snared nine boards. … Jason Washburn finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for Yokohama (2-3), while Hungarian big man Gyorgy Galoman also scored 18 points.

Hannaryz 100, Alvark 93

Highlights: In Tachikawa, Kyoto center David Simon, who leads the league in scoring (27.7 points per game) continued his excellent offensive play to open the season, scoring a game-best 37 points on 16-for-24 shooting. Julian Mavunga ignited the offense with 15 assists and 27 points and pulled down eight boards for Kyoto (6-0). … For the Alvark (2-3), Seiya Ando had 24 points and eight assists, while Alex Kirk finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

