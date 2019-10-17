South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus takes part in a training session in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus names squad for RWC quarterfinal against Japan

Reuters

South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe has returned from an ankle injury to be named to the starting side for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Japan.

Kolbe scored twice against Italy but picked up an injury and was kept out of the Springboks’ final Pool B match against Canada as a precaution to ensure he was ready for the quarters.

Coach Rassie Erasmus had rotated his squad through the pool stage to ensure his players all had game time before the knockout stage but has settled on the same matchday squad that played against Italy, with a 6-2 split between forwards and backs in the replacements.

“A lot of guys put up their hands and played really well and we wanted to get some continuity into the team,” Erasmus told a news conference on Thursday.

“There were a few difficult selections but we felt given what we achieved against Italy and in the interests of combinations and continuity this was the best team to pick.”

Erasmus said the 6-2 split on the bench was not an indication the Springboks would try to simply dominate the smaller Japanese forwards.

“The way Japan play is that they do exploit your tired and bigger forward defenders late in the first and second half so we think with our selection, two fresh forwards might nullify that space they want to use,” Erasmus said.

He added that the selection of Bongi Mbonambi as the starting hooker with Malcom Marx coming off the bench was due to the pace that South Africa expected Japan to play.

Mbonambi was better suited for a tighter role while Marx would be better “when the game opened up,” Erasmus said.

Captain Siya Kolisi will start his third match in succession, and play his fifth game at the tournament, after he returned from an injury-ravaged season in the Springboks’ tournament opener against the All Blacks.

“We will probably try and play the game at our pace and they will try and play at theirs,” Erasmus said.

“It will be a great tactical battle.

“There are a lot of expectations in a quarterfinal and it’s who handles the pressure the best.”

South Africa lineup

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Loedwyk De Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Malcom Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Francois Louw, 22-Herschel Jantjies, 23-Frans Steyn.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick looks to pass the ball during a training session in Tokyo on Tuesday. The All Blacks face Ireland in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday at Tokyo Stadium.
Lock Brodie Retallick back for All Blacks against Ireland
Lock Brodie Retallick has returned for the All Blacks in arguably their strongest side for Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland at Tokyo Stadium. The three-time world c...
Image Not Available
Air New Zealand offers 'safety tips' for Irish rugby fans
Air New Zealand has offered Irish rugby fans some tongue-in-cheek "safety tips" before the countries face off in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday. The highl...
England's George Ford (center) is seen in action against Argentina on Oct. 5 in a Rugby World Cup match at Tokyo Stadium. Ford was named to the bench for England's quarterfinal match against Australia.
Eddie Jones drops George Ford to bench for England's Rugby World Cup showdown with Australia
England coach Eddie Jones insisted flyhalf George Ford has a "significant role to play" on Thursday after he dropped him to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia. For...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus takes part in a training session in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,