Yuki Togashi regains shooting touch as Jets steamroll SeaHorses

Chiba Jets point guard Yuki Togashi maintained his poise during his zero-point scoring performance (0-for-11 from the floor) in Sunday’s series opener, a game in which he dished out 12 assists.

A day later, Togashi bounced back and regained his shooting touch as the Jets defeated the SeaHorses Mikawa 107-84 to complete a two-game series sweep in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.

Togashi finished with 23 points and eight assists in the rematch. He knocked down 5 of 8 3-point attempts and made 9 of 14 shots overall.

Jets center Gavin Edwards poured in 21 points, forward Michael Parker contributed 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting and made three steals and Josh Duncan delivered a double-double performance (16 points, 10 rebounds) for Chiba (2-2).

Yuta Okada led the SeaHorses (1-3) with 19 points, Kosuke Kanamaru added 13 and Takuya Kawamura and Davante Gardner finished with 10 apiece.

The Jets took a 54-52 lead into the third quarter, then outscored the hosts 26-13 over the next 10 minutes to give themselves a sizable cushion entering the final stanza.

“We couldn’t catch (our offensive) rhythm quite easily in the first half, but we were able to win thanks to the players’ thorough work for 40 minutes,” Jets coach Atsushi Ono told reporters.

Diamond Dolphins 88, NeoPhoenix 74

In Nagoya, veteran center Hilton Armstrong’s 23-point, 10-rebound, three-block performance helped propel the hosts past San-en for the second straight day.

Armstrong, a former University of Connecticut and NBA player, made 10 of 11 shots from the floor, including four dunks, in the series finale.

Teammate Taito Nakahigashi chipped in with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Shuto Ando added 12 points and seven assists and 22-year-old guard Makoto Kinoshita came off the bench and contributed 12 points, five assists and two blocks in 16-plus minutes, while Takaya Sasayama handed out a game-high nine assists for the Diamond Dolphins (4-0).

For the NeoPhoenix (0-4), Devin Ebanks scored 22 points, Jessie Govan had 19 points and 13 rebounds along with six turnovers and Hayato Kawashima had 11 points.

Brave Thunders 70, Albirex BB 67

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Kawasaki dominated the second and third quarters and held off the hosts down the stretch to earn a victory for the second time in as many days.

The Brave Thunders (4-0) outscored the Albirex 41-27 in the middle two periods.

Kawasaki’s Nick Fazekas scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Yuma Fujii had 13 points and five assists and Uruguayan forward Mathias Calfani provided 11 points, seven boards, four assists, four steals and three blocks.

For Niigata (0-4), Nick Perkins had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Keita Imamura finished with 14 points and five assists. Lamont Hamilton scored 12 points and Kei Igarashi supplied eight points, seven assists and three steals.

The Albirex missed 26 of 32 3-point attempts.

Perkins currently leads B1 in scoring (27.0 points per game).