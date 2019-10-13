Brave Blossoms prevail over Scotland, secure historic berth in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

Japan beat Scotland 28-21 on Sunday night to claim a place in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever, winning Pool A with a perfect record of four wins from four.

In a game that was only given the green light to be played at International Stadium Yokohama at 10:30 on Sunday morning due to uncertainty over the impact of Typhoon Hagibis, Scotland took an early lead before tries from Kotaro Matsushima, Keita Inagaki and Kenki Fukuoka sent Japan into halftime with a commanding lead.

Japan’s Kenki Fukuoka (center) is congratulated by teammate Kazuki Himeno after scoring his second try on Sunday. | AP

Fukuoka then scored Japan’s fourth try shortly after the restart to secure his team a bonus point, before Scotland came roaring back with scores from WP Nel and Zander Fagerson to set up a tense finale in front of 67,666 fans.

But the Brave Blossoms stood firm in the face of a fierce late Scottish onslaught and saw out the win to set up a historic last-eight matchup with South Africa in Tokyo on Oct. 20.

Scotland’s Jonny Gray (center) and Blade Thomson (top right) take part in a maul on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Both teams came flying out of the blocks after a moment of silence to honor those who died in the typhoon, but it was Scotland that opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Finn Russell opened up Japan’s defense with a brilliantly inventive kick to the corner, then barged through to touch down moments later.

Yu Tamura missed a long penalty in the 17th minute, but Matsushima got the Brave Blossoms on the scoreboard when he streaked over for a try a minute later. Fukuoka tried to wriggle past the Scots’ defense only to be tackled by Sam Johnson, but his superb one-handed offload to Matsushima gave the winger a clear run to the line. Tamura added the conversion.

Japan’s Shota Horie passes the ball as he is tackled during Sunday night’s match. | AP

Japan then took the lead in the 26th minute, overwhelming the Scotland defense with a relentless attack that ended with prop Inagaki diving over for a try, which Tamura again converted.

The Brave Blossoms then ended the first half in irrepressible style, Timothy Lafaele aiming a low, bouncing kick through a gap in the Scotland defense, and Fukuoka stretching to gather it for Japan’s third try. Tamura landed a monster conversion to give the home team a 21-7 halftime lead.

Scotland’s Zander Fagerson celebrates after scoring a try in the second half on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

And Fukuoka struck again just two minutes after the restart, stripping the ball from a Scotland player before racing away to touch down and secure a bonus point for Japan.

Scotland pulled a try back through Nel in the 50th minute, before Fagerson scored another five minutes later to bring Scotland to within only seven points of Japan.

But some heroic Japanese defending over the final 25 minutes kept the Scots from scoring more, and the final whistle brought an eruption of joy from the home crowd.

Japan fans celebrate after Kotaro Matsushima scored the team’s first try on Sunday. | AP