Washburn leads Yokohama to win over Akita

The Yokohama B-Corsairs earned their first victory of the 2019-20 B. League season on Friday night, outplaying the visiting Akita Northern

Happinets en route to a 75-60 decision.

Big man Jason Washburn paced Yokohama (1-2) with 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Frontcourt mate Reginald Becton contributed 13

points, including a pair of dunks, at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. Aki Chambers chipped in with 10 points and nine boards, with fellow

newcomer Naoaki Hashimoto pouring in 12 points. Floor leader Ryo Tawatari finished with nine points and 11 assists for coach Tom Wisman’s club.

The B-Corsairs trailed 37-31 at halftime.

Yokohama’s strong effort on the boards helped secure the win. The B-Corsairs outrebounded the visitors 39-26.

The hosts held Akita to eight fourth-quarter points while scoring 18.

For Akita (1-2), Justin Keenan contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kadeem Coleby added 12 points.

The B-Corsairs shot 31-for-58 from the floor (53.4 percent) and held the Happinets to 25-for-60 shooting (41.7 percent), including 1 of 15

from beyond the 3-point arc.

Levanga 75, Susanoo Magic 71

In Sapporo, Markeith Cummings’ 23-point performance and Marc Trasolini’s 18 points guided the hosts past struggling Shimane.

Ryoma Hashimoto provided nine points and Sean Ichioka hauled in nine rebounds for the Levanga (3-0), who swept Yokohama to open the season.

For the Susanoo Magic (0-3), Robert Carter filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Brian Qvale and Takuya Soma had 15 points apiece and Kimitake Sato added 12.

Hokkaido sank twice as many free throws (14) as Shimane. The hosts attempted 19; the Magic took eight.