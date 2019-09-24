Rugby

France's players angry about scrum refereeing at Rugby World Cup

Reuters

PARIS – France’s players are fuming over the refereeing during their last-gasp win over Argentina in their Pool C opener at the Rugby World Cup.

Les Bleus won Saturday’s encounter 23-21 in Tokyo thanks to a Camille Lopez drop goal 10 minutes from time, but the French feel Australian referee Angus Gardner failed to sanction their opponents for engaging early in the scrum, which is forbidden under new rules.

“We worked for weeks not to engage early, and on the first three scrums they put pressure on us and the referee didn’t say much,” France captain and hooker Guilhem Guirado was quoted as saying by sports daily L’Equipe on Tuesday.

“We got screwed,” prop Jefferson Poirot added.

France, however, has vowed to be smarter when it takes on the United States in its second match on Oct 2.

“We were too kind. You have to be able to play with the new scrum rules,” said lock Arthur Iturria.

England tops the Pool C standings with five points after its bonus win against Tonga, with France sitting in second with four points.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Japan's Ryohei Yamanaka carries the ball past Russia's Ramil Gaisin in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match on Friday at Tokyo Stadium.
Brave Blossoms' Ryohei Yamanaka relishing opportunity to play on global stage
Ryohei Yamanaka's first experience of World Cup rugby may have come eight years after he had initially hoped, but the 31-year-old back is relishing every minute. "It was great to finally...
Italy captain Sergio Parisse trains on Monday in Fukuoka.
Italy opts to rest captain Sergio Parisse against Canada
Italy announced 10 changes on Monday for its Rugby World Cup match against Canada and rested talismanic captain Sergio Parisse, with an eye on sterner tests against New Zealand and South Africa....
Tonga's Kurt Morath, seen practicing on Friday, will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a throat injury against England on Sunday.
Tonga's Kurt Morath, Nafi Tuitavake to miss remainder of RWC due to injuries
Tonga has lost the services of flyhalf Kurt Morath and center Nafi Tuitavake for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after they were injured in their opening 35-3 Pool C defeat to England on Su...

, ,