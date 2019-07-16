Geraint Thomas (right) and other cyclists ride in a group in the back of the race during the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Geraint Thomas moves up to second overall at Tour de France

Reuters

ALBI, FRANCE - Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos team found themselves in the Tour de France driving seat after gaining considerable time on a handful of rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton in the climax of Monday’s 10th stage.

Thomas was on the right end of a bunch split 35 km from the finish of the 217.5km ride from Saint-Flour with France’s Thibaut Pinot, Dane Jakob Fuglsang, Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Australian Richie Porte trapped behind.

Ineos was the driving force at the front of the bunch and with the help of sprinters’ teams and Nairo Quintana’s Movistar, they increased the gap to 1:40 in the final km after Pinot and company came agonizingly close to making it back.

Belgian debutant Wout van Aert won his maiden Tour stage in a sprint finish with Thomas, Egan Bernal and Quintana in the main group, as well as Briton Adam Yates and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk.

“We were in the perfect position when it split — we all committed when we needed to,” said Thomas, who moved up to second overall.

“When they tried to close it as quickly as possible but couldn’t manage it, that’s when the elastic snapped and we really gained a bit of time.

“It’s a good gap now — and we’ve landed a good blow on a day when you wouldn’t really have expected it. To gain a minute and a half due to a positioning error on their part is great from our point of view. In the end it’s a really good day for us.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Gary Stead
Black Caps coach Gary Stead wants rules review after 'hollow' World Cup final
New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called for the Cricket World Cup's rules to be overhauled, labeling the showpiece final "hollow" after England defeated the Black Caps on a technicality.
Russia's Slava Voynov, a former Los Angeles Kings defenseman, is seen celebrating during a game against Germany at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
Suspended Slava Voynov signs with KHL team
Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League on Monday as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension. He is joining Ru...
Pernell Whitaker (right) and Oscar De La Hoya trade blows during their 1997 welterweight title match. Whitaker, an Olympic champion and four-division title holder, was hit and killed by a car on Sunday night in Virginia.
Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies at 55
Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Geraint Thomas (right) and other cyclists ride in a group in the back of the race during the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,