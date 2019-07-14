Yokozuna Hakuho (right) and maegashira Aoiyama stand behind the shikiri sen (the two white lines in the middle of the ring) before their bout on Friday in Nagoya. | KYODO

Sumo

Sumo 101: Shikiri sen

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

There are two parallel white lines in the center of every sumo ring known as shikiri sen.

Ninety cm in length and 6 cm wide, they are painted directly onto the clay surface using enamel paint.

Rikishi must stay behind the line on their side before the initial clash.

In amateur sumo, no part of the hand may be in contact with the line. But in professional sumo, most wrestlers place their hands on the lines themselves.

A little-known fact is that there is no requirement to be close to the line at the faceoff. A rikishi can start the bout from any position he likes — even all the way back to the edge of the ring if he so wishes. That’s a tactic undersized Isegahama stable wrestler Shunba occasionally employed to throw larger opponents off.

The lines are touched up at the end of each day’s action by the yobidashi (ring announcers) with a couple of straw mats placed in a triangular shape above them to allow the paint to dry under the tarp, which is pulled over the ring.

Enamel paint is used because of the beating the lines take. Its toughness, however, means that the surface of the lines is slicker than the surrounding dirt.

That can sometimes lead to rikishi losing their footing after slipping on the lines. The narrowness of the shikiri sen ensures that such occurrences are rare.

The distance between the lines is just 70 cm. That might not seem like much, but it’s something that ensures wrestlers are about as far away from each other as football players are at the line of scrimmage.

Shikiri sen were introduced in the spring tournament of 1928. Although wrestlers had generally kept the same distance apart previously, sometimes they began a bout only a few centimeters away from their opponent.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Hakuho lands on top of Shodai during their bout on the eighth day of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday at Dolphins Arena. The Mongolian yokozuna improved to 8-0.
Yokozuna secure winning records on Day 8
Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu each clinched a winning record on Sunday and remained the only undefeated wrestlers at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. Hakuho dodged a bullet agai...
Sekiwake Mitakeumi (left) battles No. 1 maegashira Asanoyama on Saturday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.
Yokozuna move to 7-0
Joint leaders Hakuho and Kakuryu both won again on Saturday to wrap up the first week of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament with unbeaten records. Hakuho comfortably accounted for No. 3 ma...
Yokozuna Hakuho wins his match on Friday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.
Sumo 101: Joining sumo
Virtually every athlete on teams like Real Madrid or the Chicago Bears came up through a youth system or showed promise while playing in high school or college, with many of them already well ve...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokozuna Hakuho (right) and maegashira Aoiyama stand behind the shikiri sen (the two white lines in the middle of the ring) before their bout on Friday in Nagoya. | KYODO

,