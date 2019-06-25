JBA announces August exhibition schedule for national teams

The Japan men’s national team will tune up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup with international exhibitions against New Zealand, Argentina, Germany and Tunisia in August, the Japan Basketball Association announced in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The sport’s national governing body also revealed the women’s national squad will take on Taiwan in a two-game series the same month.

The men’s Akatsuki Five will kick off the four-game series against the Tall Blacks, who finished the World Cup Asian qualifiers with the best record at 10-2 at Chiba Port Arena on Aug. 12. The team will then square off against Argentina, Germany and Tunisia, on Aug. 22, 24 and 25, respectively, all at Saitama Super Arena.

Saitama Super Arena will host both the men’s and women’s competitions at the 2020 Summer Games, so the contests will serve as test events for next year.

The women’s Japan-Taiwan contests will also be played at Saitama Super Arena on Aug. 24 and 25 as part of doubleheaders.

JBA chairman Yuko Mitsuya stressed at a news conference that the national federation is hosting games against those tough opponents, because it intends to continue Japanese basketball’s growing success beyond the FIBA World Cup in China, which is scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, and the Tokyo Olympics.

“Right now, Japanese basketball is on a roll, probably more than ever,” Mitsuya said. “And we feel we have entered a new era. (The men’s national team) has earned a berth to the World Cup on its own for the first time in a long time, and will compete at the Olympics for the first time in 44 years. We have Rui Hachimura who has just been drafted (by the Washington Wizards), Yuta Watanabe who’s competed in the NBA, and (Nick) Fazekas, who has naturalized. … We have the strongest squad ever and it will compete in international games in Chiba and Saitama Super Arena.

“We have set a theme — ‘Break the Ground.’ This means that we are not satisfied with the status quo, and this is not our goal. We are looking to make a berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics and continue our success beyond that. This is only our first step.”

JBA technical director Tomoya Higashino said that the men’s squad would play “two to four” more exhibitions with other countries.

Higashino said that Lamas insisted Japan would be able to recognize where it is on the global basketball map by facing teams like Argentina and Germany.

Higashino added that Lamas requested a game against his native Argentina, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. Japan, which posted eight straight wins after a 0-4 start in the Asian qualifiers to earn a sport in the World Cup, is at No. 48.

Speaking about Hachimura and Watanabe, two of Japan’s best hoopsters, Higashino said that while their participation is not guaranteed “100 percent” yet, he was optimistic about it. Watanbe made his NBA debut last year on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“It would be difficult for us to play without them,” Higashino said. “But we would definitely be encouraged with them on our squad.”

The Japan men’s team will face Turkey, the Czech Republic and the United States in the first round of the World Cup.

The squad is scheduled to kick off its training camp on July 20.