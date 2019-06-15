Rui Hachimura among 20 players to receive invitation to green room at NBA Draft

Rui Hachimura is among 20 players who have been issued invitations to sit in the green room for the NBA Draft next Thursday, ESPN reported on Friday night.

The Gonzaga University standout, a Toyama native, is expected to be selected in the middle of the first round, with several pundits predicting between 10th and 15th.

Other invitees to the green room at Barclays Center in New York include Duke University’s Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, Murray State product Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, another talented Gonzaga forward.