Alvark's Yudai Baba to join Mavericks minicamp

Alvark Tokyo star Yudai Baba, last month’s B. League Final MVP, has been invited to participate in the Dallas Mavericks’ upcoming minicamp.

The two-time defending B. League champions made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Baba averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals this past season in 59 games (12 starts). He was a key backup for coach Luka Pavicevic’s team, providing a big spark off the bench in his second pro season.

In the championship match against the Chiba Jets Funabashi on May 11, the Toyama native exhibited his all-around skills, contributing 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Dallas’ minicamp will be held June 16-18 in Texas. The event will help the Mavericks determine their roster selections for the NBA Summer League next month in July, and also to make player-personnel decisions for the team and its NBA G League affiliate for the 2019-20 season.

The 198-cm Baba acknowledged that “this challenge is a big step toward achieving (my) goal” of playing overseas in the future. In a team-issued statement, he added: “I want to come and play with all my might without forgetting to have fun.”

Tochigi Brex shooting guard Makoto Hiejima is also attend the three-day camp.