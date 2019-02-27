Akatsuki Five journey from agony to ecstasy

The Akatsuki Five players were beaming on Sunday after they accomplished their feat, booking a ticket to this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

But just one year ago, they were in complete agony.

Japan began its World Cup Asian qualifying campaign with four straight losses, putting itself on the brink of a first-round elimination that would all but erase its chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics as the host nation.

For star player Yuki Togashi, the memories of loss after loss felt like deep wounds that would never heal.

After Japan fell to the Philippines and Australia to open its first-round qualifiers in November 2017, the team faced Taiwan in what everyone considered a must-win contest last February. Togashi missed the match window due to an injury and watched from behind the Japanese bench. The veteran said that throughout his hoop career, he had never been as unsettled as he was on that day.

“I couldn’t stop my heart beating so fast; I had never felt so nervous before,” Togashi said on Monday, one day after Japan’s World Cup berth-clinching win over Qatar in Doha. “We all knew what was at stake. I thought that if we lost this one, our chances to go to the World Cup and Olympics would be over.”

Japan did not end its losing skid on that day, falling to Taiwan 70-69 at Yokohama International Swimming Pool before suffering a fourth consecutive defeat three days later against the Philippines.

“We eventually defeated Australia and proceeded (to the next round),” said Togashi, who plays for the Chiba Jets Funabashi. “But I was very pessimistic at the time. So I have stronger memories of when we lost the four games than of us winning eight in a row.”

True to Togashi’s words, the Akatsuki Five completely turned things around thanks to the additions of naturalized big man Nick Fazekas and U.S.-based talents Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura from the third window on. Japan notched its first win with an upset over Australia in late June and then defeated Taiwan to advance to the second round, where it went on to sweep its remaining qualifiers.

Togashi, who played high school ball in the U.S. and also in the NBA Development League (now known as the G League), has always been a star attraction for the Jets in Japan’s B. League.

But the veteran said that playing for the national team is a totally different beast with no equivalent.

“The NBA and all that . . . it’s all about individuals,” Togashi said. “And even when it’s about teams, like when I play for Chiba, you can avenge a loss in the following season. But playing for Japan, you don’t have a chance for that revenge. If you miss this World Cup, all you can do is aim for the next World Cup.

“But as far as the (Tokyo) Olympics, it would genuinely be a turning point for Japanese basketball. As the national team, we had a sense of duty and felt we had to secure a spot in it by any means.”

With immense pressure mounting after those first four losses, one could have forgiven the Akatsuki Five had they fallen into a negative spiral and been unable to perform at their best.

But the arrivals of Fazekas, Hachimura and Watanabe reminded their teammates of the need to battle with confidence and a positive attitude. That confidence, usually an intangible factor in sports, was arguably a sixth man for Japan during the team’s eight-game winning streak.

That was especially clear during the sixth and final window last week against Iran and Qatar.

Japan was the worst-scoring team in its group during the first round, putting up only 70.5 points per game and eventually improving to 82.3 by the end of qualifying.

But the team’s offense clicked in those last two games, with Japan scoring 97 against Iran and 96 against Qatar to celebrate its qualification to the global stage in a colorful fashion.

Point guard Ryusei Shinoyama noted that Japan allowed 23 offensive rebounds against Iran, which would usually lead to a loss. He added that the team’s high shooting percentage helped Japan avoid defeat, and its confidence made the win possible.

“There was growing confidence in ourselves, and the Japanese team has the momentum right now,” Shinoyama said.

Even more promising for Japan is that it has not played its “Big Three” of Fazekas, Hachimura and Watanabe at the same time yet. The 33-year-old Fazekas led the Asian qualifiers with 27.2 points per game and tied for the most rebounds with 12.5.

Watanabe signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies last summer and made his NBA debut this season, while Gonzaga standout Hachimura is expected to be a first-round pick this year’s NBA Draft. Should all three join the Akatsuki Five at the World Cup, it could mark the debut of Japan’s own “Dream Team.”

“That’s what I’ve been telling people. There’s not very many teams that are going to be playing at the World Cup with three guys that are either playing or have played in the NBA,” said Fazekas, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. “There’s going to be a lot of teams that don’t have any NBA guys, or maybe one that might have played, or is playing. And we are going to have the three of us.”

By qualifying to the World Cup, Japan is likely to receive a spot in the Tokyo Olympics as the host nation. FIBA is scheduled to make a final decision at a late-March meeting of its Central Board.

Japan Basketball Association president and Central Board member Yuko Mitsuya said that going to China is just the beginning.

“The next time we call up the national team, it will be a group that is prepared to win on the global stage,” Mitsuya said.