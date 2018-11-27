Carp star Yoshihiro Maru repeats as CL MVP; Seibu’s Hotaka Yamakawa receives PL accolade for first time

A year after receiving his first MVP award, Hiroshima Carp center fielder Yoshihiro Maru on Tuesday became a back-to-back winner of the Central League’s top individual honor.

The accolade capped off a bittersweet season for Maru, who helped the Carp clinch a third straight pennant before losing the Japan Series to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

In the Pacific League, Seibu Lions first baseman Hotaka Yamakawa became a first-time MVP after leading NPB in home runs in his first full season.

Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles center fielder Kazuki Tanaka was named PL Rookie of the Year, while the Yokohama BayStars’ left-handed pitcher Katsuki Azuma was recognized as the CL’s most outstanding first-year player.

The 29-year-old Maru led both leagues with 130 walks, topped the CL in on-base percentage (.468), and was second in the league in runs (109), home runs (39), and slugging average (.627).

His home run total eclipsed his previous single-season personal best of 23, which was set last year.

The left-handed batter was a runaway MVP winner, tallying 241 of the 268 available first-place votes for a total of 1,314 points. Each MVP voter casts three votes — one each for first (five points), second (three) and third (one).

The second- and third-highest vote getters in the league were Hiroshima teammates, pitcher Daichi Osera (482 points) and outfielder Seiya Suzuki (314).

The latest MVP award came a day after Maru won his fourth Best Nine selection and his third straight.

“I didn’t imagine this at all. I never thought I would win MVP for a second straight year, so I’m surprised and happy,” Maru said.

“Next season I want to play the whole year injury-free. On top of that, it would be nice to get an award like this again.”

After three pennants and two unsuccessful trips to the Japan Series with the Carp, Maru could be set to move away from Mazda Stadium. He has filed for free agency and has held negotiations with the Chiba Lotte Marines and Yomiuri Giants.

After appearing in a then career-high 78 games for Seibu in 2017, Yamakawa played all 143 games this year as the Saitama club clinched the pennant but failed to reach the Japan Series.

In addition to his NPB-best 47 home runs, the 27-year-old led the PL with 115 runs. He was second in the league in RBIs (124), walks (88) and slugging average (.590).

He tallied 148 first-place MVP votes for 991 points, finishing ahead of Seibu teammates, infielder Hideto Asamura (750), and outfielder Shogo Akiyama (191).

“I’m incredibly happy. Home runs were my individual focus, so I’m pleased that I could hit the most out of all 12 teams,” said Yamakawa, who was one of six Lions to make the PL Best Nine.

“I found that if I put in the practice, the hits would come. Next year I’ll do my best to be both the home run and hit king.”

Yokohama’s top draft pick a year ago, Azuma compiled an 11-5 record and tied for the best winning percentage in the CL this season (.688). The 22-year-old was third in the league in strikeouts (155) and second in ERA (2.45).

“To be honest, I’m really pleased to win this award, as this year was my only shot at it,” said Azuma. “I always aimed high and was able to throw one game at a time without being satisfied with my results. I’ll do my best to be a pillar of the team next season.”

Rakuten’s third pick in the 2016 draft, Tanaka batted .265 this year and led the team with 67 runs and 21 stolen bases despite playing in just 105 games.

He had 59 plate appearances in 2017, one short of the maximum that would allow him to still be considered a rookie this season.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I could win it, so I’m happy,” Tanaka said.

“This year I learned a lot, going through the joy of victory and the pain of defeat. (Next year), I want to give a performance to be proud of.”