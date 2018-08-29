Basketball players handed one-year bans
Japan Basketball Association chairman Yuko Mitsuya bows in apology before announcing the year-long ban of four players involved in a sex scandal at the Asian Games. | KYODO

Basketball players handed one-year bans

by Hiroshi Ikezawa

Staff Writer

The four men’s national basketball team players who allegedly paid women for sex in Jakarta during the ongoing Asian Games have been handed a one-year ban by the Japan Basketball Association, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The ban, effective from the announcement, includes B. League games and the Emperor’s Cup as well as the B. League Early Cup, which, while not officially sanctioned by the JBA, is regarded as having a similar status to other official competitions.

The banned players are Takuya Hashimoto of Osaka Evessa, Takuma Sato of Shiga Lakestars, Keita Imamura of Niigata Albirex BB and Yuya Nagayoshi of Kyoto Hannaryz.

“We received the report from our arbitration committee on their penalties and approved it in today’s meeting of the board of directors,” said JBA chairman Yuko Mitsuya. “A yearlong ban is significant for the athletes, but I still want to give them a second chance (after the ban). I will communicate with their clubs and discuss how we should guide them.”

According to Mitsuya, world basketball governing body FIBA has informed the JBA that the scandal will not affect any decision on whether to give Japan a host-nation berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If Japan is not given the host slot, it will need to qualify by achieving a top-16 finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, seen in action against the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals, is retiring after a 23-year pro basketball career.
Manu Ginobili, a four-time champion with Spurs, retires at 41
Manu Ginobili has played his final game, and with that a new era awaits the San Antonio Spurs. Ginobili announced his decision to retire Monday, the 41-year-old wrapping up what he calle...
Vince Carter
Vince Carter signs one-year deal with Hawks for 21st NBA season
Vince Carter can't say his 21st NBA season will be his last. At least not yet. Carter signed a one-year veteran minimum contract Friday with the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks, his eighth team...
Former Hosei University guard Michael Malhotra is raising public awareness about the need for an increase in blood donations from young people in Japan.
Former Hosei University guard Michael Malhotra aims to boost blood donations throughout Japan
Modern life is bombarded by a 24/7 news cycle, an endless loop often filled with cynicism, scandals, and superficiality. So it's refreshing to stumble upon an upbeat story that's not any of those t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Basketball Association chairman Yuko Mitsuya bows in apology before announcing the year-long ban of four players involved in a sex scandal at the Asian Games. | KYODO

, , , , ,